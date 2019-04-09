Jeffrey Lyle Potter



Greenville - Jeffrey Lyle Potter, 55, lost his battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma on Sunday, April 7, 2019.



Jeff was born to Dale and Elaine Potter in Covington, KY and grew up in Cincinnati, OH. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford, OH in 1985 with a BS in Business Administration.



In 1995, calculating that he could play golf year-round in South Carolina, Jeff moved to Greenville and met his wife, Leisa Lawless. They were married in April 1997 and promptly built a tall, skinny, pink house on the golf course at Fripp Island. The Potters moved back to Greenville and in July 1998 welcomed their first daughter, Mary Kailey. Their second daughter, Caroline Marie, followed in September 2000. Jeff loved watching his daughters swim SAIL for the Greenville Country Club and perform on stage, as well as attending Clemson football games and vacationing at Fripp.



In his thirty-two years in industrial sales, Jeff worked for Reliance Electric/Rockwell Automation, Toshiba Industrial, and ISRA Surface Vision.



He was preceded in death by his father, Dale (2018). Surviving are his wife of twenty-two years, Leisa; daughters, Kailey and Caroline; mother, Elaine Potter of Greer; brothers, Chip and his wife, Meg of Naperville, IL and Andrew and his wife Renee of Anderson, SC; and many awesome nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church Episcopal in Greenville. There will be a reception immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Antonakos Foundation at 3 Legacy Park Drive, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29607.



