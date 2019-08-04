Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Harper Chapel at First Presbyterian Church
200 West Washington Street
Greenville, SC
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Harper Chapel at First Presbyterian Church
200 West Washington Street
Greenville, SC
Jeffrey M. Creswell Obituary
Jeffrey M. Creswell

Greenville - Jeffrey Marshall Creswell passed away on July 28, 2019. Jeff was born in Columbia, SC on July 16, 1962. He is survived by his parents, George and Betty Lou Creswell of Greenville; his sister LuAnne and her husband Tom Martin; and nieces Sarah and Kate Martin of Anderson.

Jeff was a graduate of The McCallie School in Chattanooga, attended Furman University, and received his BA Degree from Carson Newman University.

Jeff was a chef in various upstate restaurants for a number of years. His love for dogs led him to start a new pursuit, working with animals. He was last employed with PetSuites in Greenville.

In addition to his family, he leaves behind his "Kids" Rory and Rumor, his rescued greyhounds.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Harper Chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Washington Street, Greenville SC. The family will greet one hour before the service.

Memorials may be made to Greyhound Crossroads, 314 Sample Road, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to a .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 4, 2019
