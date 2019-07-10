|
Jeffry Sims Gray
Inman - Jeffry Sims Gray, 56, of Inman, SC, departed this earth for his heavenly home on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born October 30, 1962, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Charles E. Gray of Inman, SC and the late Shirley Ruth McCraw Gray.
Jeff was a Christian and member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. There are no endings, only beginnings, Jeff has graduated as will we all. Present sorrows are reminders of happy times, quality times, and the sorrows will fade to good memories.
In addition to his father, survivors include his sister, Vicki G. Gunay (Ziya) of Istanbul, Turkey; nephews, Mehmet Gunay (Idil) of San Francisco, CA and Cem Gunay of Denver, CO; and niece, Genelle Gunay of San Francisco, CA. Along with his mother, he was predeceased by grandparents, Genelle S. and Ray E. Gray and Charles H. and Leila Mae Parris McCraw.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 AM Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Jack Hames. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church Foreign Missions, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
The family is at the home.
