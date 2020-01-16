Services
Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy
Pickens, SC 29671
(864) 878-6371
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Easley First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennie Easterly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennie Hendricks Easterly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennie Hendricks Easterly Obituary
Jennie Hendricks Easterly

Pickens - Jennie Lee Hendricks Easterly, 81, of Pickens passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020.

Mrs. Easterly was born in Pickens, a daughter of the late Bunk and Sunie Masters Hendricks. She graduated from Pickens High School in 1957 and worked briefly for Sangamo where she met her husband, Edward Rex Easterly of over 56 years. She was a member of Easley First Baptist Church and the Marion Moorehead Sunday School class.

In addition to her husband, surviving are her daughter, Tonya Vickery and her husband Jeffrey; a "chosen" daughter, Betty Ann Cooper Black and her husband Reid; and three who called her Gigi, her two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Ally Vickery, and a "chosen" grandson, James Black. Mrs. Easterly was preceded in death by her one brother, Glenn Hendricks; nine sisters, Geneva Clark, Jeanette Reece, Audrey Stokes, Thelma Yeager, Martha Ellen Hendricks, Bobbie Griffin, Evelyn Hendricks, Betty Elizabeth Hendricks, and Almedia Simpkins; and a half-sister, Helen Griffin.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 18 at 1pm at Easley First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2pm led by Dr. John Adams. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens, Pickens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Meals on Wheels 349 Edgemont Ave Liberty, South Carolina 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to www.dillardfunerals.com

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Easterly family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now