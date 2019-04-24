|
Jeral D. Shelton
Seneca - Jeral D. Shelton 76, of Seneca SC died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Cottingham House following care for advanced colon cancer. He is survived by his wife Libba Huff Shelton. He was born September 10, 1942, in Houston, TX. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Geraldine Shelton and by his brother, Junior Shelton. Jeral's career was spent in the insurance and manufactured housing business. For many years he lived in the San Francisco Bay area. He later lived in Germany for several years before moving to South Carolina in 1993. Jeral loved life and never met a stranger. He loved the game of golf and was able to play many courses in the United States as well as Europe. In 1994 he accepted Christ as his savior and was baptized. He served as Elder at his beloved Fort Hill Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Sojourners Sunday class. Jeral had great love for his family. In addition to his wife Libba, he is survived by his daughters Kelley Bartholic, Paige (Mike) Raymond, and Leigh (Scott) Murphy of Houston, TX, his son Jason (Kay) Shelton of Bothell, WA, his daughters of the heart Lisa (Lewis) Rogers of Six Mile, SC and Tiffany Carpenter of Newry, SC, his granddaughters Whitney (Matt) Ruben, Mary (Brandon) Utterback, Bethany Rogers-Smith, Summer Dawson, and Grace Raymond, and his grandsons William (Lindsey) Bartholic, Adison Murphy, Tate Murphy, Michael Raymond, and Kirk Shelton. He is survived by great-grandchildren Murphy and Lucy Ruben and Blakley Bartholic. He is also survived by his brother, Vernon Shelton (Teresa) and his sister Coleen (Mark) Shaver and by his much loved German Shepherd Tsali. Following cremation, a celebration of his life will be held Saturday, April 27, in Tartan Hall at Fort Hill Presbyterian Church, Clemson SC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Fort Hill Presbyterian Church of Clemson SC, Our Daily Bread of Seneca, SC, Oconee County Humane Society, or a .
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019