Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mauldin United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerald Neff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerald "Jerry" Neff Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerald "Jerry" Neff Sr. Obituary
Jerald Neff, Sr. "Jerry"

Mauldin - Jerald James Neff, Sr. "Jerry", 77, husband of Diana Neff "Dee", passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.

Born in Cleveland, OH, he was a son of the late Edmund and Rose Marie Neff.

Jerry was a graduate of Cleveland State University and served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the IEEE - Institute of Electrical, Electronics, and Engineers.

In addition to his wife, he is left to be remembered by four children, Michelle Marie Neff McKee (Eric); Robert Ernest Neff; Jerald James Neff, Jr. "Jay"; and Andrew Edmund Neff; seven grandchildren, Isaac McKee; Savannah McKee; Catie McKee; Erin McKee; James McKee; Shannon Harvey (Matt); and Eric McKee, Jr. (Shyanne); and three brothers, Edmund Neff, Sr.; Jim Neff (Linda); and Joe Neff (Carol).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the W. T. Patrick Center, 1700 Ridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Special Olympics, Greenville, 4806 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.

A visitation will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Mauldin United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now