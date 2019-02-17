Jerald Neff, Sr. "Jerry"



Mauldin - Jerald James Neff, Sr. "Jerry", 77, husband of Diana Neff "Dee", passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



Born in Cleveland, OH, he was a son of the late Edmund and Rose Marie Neff.



Jerry was a graduate of Cleveland State University and served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the IEEE - Institute of Electrical, Electronics, and Engineers.



In addition to his wife, he is left to be remembered by four children, Michelle Marie Neff McKee (Eric); Robert Ernest Neff; Jerald James Neff, Jr. "Jay"; and Andrew Edmund Neff; seven grandchildren, Isaac McKee; Savannah McKee; Catie McKee; Erin McKee; James McKee; Shannon Harvey (Matt); and Eric McKee, Jr. (Shyanne); and three brothers, Edmund Neff, Sr.; Jim Neff (Linda); and Joe Neff (Carol).



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the W. T. Patrick Center, 1700 Ridge Rd., Greenville, SC 29607; or to the Special Olympics, Greenville, 4806 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.



A visitation will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 18th at 11:00 a.m. at Mauldin United Methodist Church.



Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary