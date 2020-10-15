Jeremy Shaun Davis



Greenville - Jeremy Shaun Davis, 40, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Jerry Davis and Jeanette Davis.



He is survived by his sister Johnlyn Green (Greg); a brother, Danny Miles; a nephew, Preston Brookshire; special cousins, Toni and Paul Lindley, Stephanie Moses, Keri and Danny Burkhart (Truan), Paula and Justin Brasfield, (Ellis).



The family will have a memorial service Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3pm at Augusta Road United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Augusta Road United Methodist Church.



