Jeremy Shaun Davis
Jeremy Shaun Davis

Greenville - Jeremy Shaun Davis, 40, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord Monday, October 12, 2020. He was the son of the late Jerry Davis and Jeanette Davis.

He is survived by his sister Johnlyn Green (Greg); a brother, Danny Miles; a nephew, Preston Brookshire; special cousins, Toni and Paul Lindley, Stephanie Moses, Keri and Danny Burkhart (Truan), Paula and Justin Brasfield, (Ellis).

The family will have a memorial service Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3pm at Augusta Road United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Augusta Road United Methodist Church.

Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Augusta Road United Methodist Church
