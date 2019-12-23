|
Jerilynn Alexander
Six Mile - Jerilynn Doris Kelly Alexander, 78, wife of Milton "Sac" Alexander passed away, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home.
Jerilynn was born in Cabarrus County, NC, a daughter of the late Fred W. and Mary Moore Kelly. She was a 1969 graduate of Central Wesleyan College and taught the 1st and 2nd grade at Six Mile Elementary School for 11 years. She was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, she is survived by sons, Clif Alexander (Susan) and Robin Alexander (Lisa) both of Six Mile; sisters, Elaine Reid (Winfred) of Salem, Becky Roberson (David) of Greenville, Freda Clark (Ronnie) of Dacusville, Phyllis Barnette (Claude) and Vickie Kelly all of Pickens, and Kim Anderson (Rick) of Anderson; and grandchildren, Zachary (Arielle), Kelsey, Bethany, Lindsey, Emily, Ansley, Aiden, Allison, Meredith and Matthew.
In addition to her parents, Jerilynn was predeceased by a grandson, Clay Alexander; and brother, Roger Kelly.
Funeral Services will be 2 PM, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Six Mile Baptist Church with Rev. Ray Longenecker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:50 PM, Tuesday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 5 Century Drive #240, Greenville, SC 29607.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019