Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Baptist Church
Jerome Smith Obituary
Jerome Smith

Williamston - Randal Jerome Smith, 68, husband of the late Barbara Ann Sherman Smith, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Born in Easley, he was a son of Edith Virginia Stephens McCollum of Easley and of the late James Harmon Smith. A U.S. Air Force veteran, having served in Vietnam, he retired from Michelin and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church.

Survivors include his children, Paula Allen (Tim), Mark Bowen (Rae), and Jennifer Henson (Travis); four grandchildren, Chastity Allen Moore, Emily Allen Williams; Anna Bowen Candler, and Isaac Bowen; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob Moore, Dylan Allen, Brice and Lauren Moore, James and Abigail Williams, Bowen and Solomon Candler; and one great-great-granddaughter, MiraGrace Moore.

He was predeceased by a brother, Alvin Smith.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The service will be held Sunday, June 23, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 22, 2019
