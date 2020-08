Jerry A. LoweGreer - Jerry Albert Lowe, 74, widower of Darlene Eppley Lowe, passed away on August 19, 2020 at his home.A native of Greer, son of the late Daniel W. and Myrtle Loftis Lowe, he was a fork lift mechanic and a US Army National Guard Veteran.Surviving are one son, Eric Lowe; two daughters, Christina Allen and Kelly Paquin; three brothers, Maurice Lowe, Marion Lowe and Dan Lowe; five grandchildren, Brandy Greene, Brandon Greene, Tabitha Greene, Taylor Allen and Bailee Allen and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Greene, Aaliyah Greene, Dustin Greene, Tanner Allen, Gray Allen and Brynlee Howell.Mr. Lowe was predeceased by two sisters and one great-granddaughter, Angel Greene.Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.The family is at the home.Online condolence may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com