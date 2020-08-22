Jerry A. Lowe
Greer - Jerry Albert Lowe, 74, widower of Darlene Eppley Lowe, passed away on August 19, 2020 at his home.
A native of Greer, son of the late Daniel W. and Myrtle Loftis Lowe, he was a fork lift mechanic and a US Army National Guard Veteran.
Surviving are one son, Eric Lowe; two daughters, Christina Allen and Kelly Paquin; three brothers, Maurice Lowe, Marion Lowe and Dan Lowe; five grandchildren, Brandy Greene, Brandon Greene, Tabitha Greene, Taylor Allen and Bailee Allen and six great-grandchildren, Alyssa Greene, Aaliyah Greene, Dustin Greene, Tanner Allen, Gray Allen and Brynlee Howell.
Mr. Lowe was predeceased by two sisters and one great-granddaughter, Angel Greene.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Graceland East Memorial Park.
The family is at the home.
Online condolence may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com