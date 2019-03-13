Jerry Douglas Goins, Sr.



Easley - Jerry Douglas Goins, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. He was the only son of the late Lester Harvey and Bertha Pruitt Goins.



Jerry was a family man who was completely devoted to his wife, Mary, and their two children. He travelled the world in his textile career, eventually becoming the National Sales Manager for Universal Sewing Supply and Pfaff Pegasus. He was a faithful Shriner for over 45 years and had a love of aviation, tennis, golf, hunting, and the outdoors. Jerry never met a stranger and will always be remembered for his laugh, smile, and quick wit.



Jerry is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Phillips Goins; his children, Sherry Goins Harmon (David) and Doug Goins (Daun); his grandchildren, Brandon Harmon (Maria José), Katherine Smith (Drew), Russell Lindsey (Alison), Zachary Lindsey, Blake Lindsey (Janet), and Austin Newton; and his great-grandchildren, Mack Smith, Cole Annand, and Everett Lindsey.



A funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Mackey Funerals & Cremations on Century Drive at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 13th. The family will receive friends at the mortuary the evening prior on Tuesday, March 12th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. A committal will follow the service in Cherryville, NC.



Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Victory Baptist Church, 1832 Powdersville Rd, Easley, SC 29642. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary