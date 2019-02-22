Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC
Greenville - Mr. Jerry "Son" Flemming, 62, of 313 Jacobs Rd, Greenville, passed on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was a son of the late Dupree and Teomie Chapman Flemming.

Surviving are three children, Tori Turner of Greenville, SC, Courtnee Young of Monroe, NC and Leslie Chiles of Greenville, SC; four brothers, Rev. E. Dupree, Otis Flemming, Rev. J.M. (Lillian) Flemming, Robert Flemming, all of Greenville, SC; two sisters, Ethel Clay, and Teomie (Michael) Yeargin, both of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren, Tavyria Farr and Symari Richardson, both of Greenville, SC and Maya Young of Monroe, NC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00am at Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 22, 2019
