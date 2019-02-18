Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Jerry Glenn Obituary
Jerry Glenn

Piedmont - Thomas Jerry Glenn, 87, husband of the late Rachel Kelly Glenn, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late Milton and Nell Davis Glenn. A U.S. Army Veteran, he retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Piedmont Heights Baptist Church and the Piedmont Lions Club.

Survivors include brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Willene Peterson of Winnsboro; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, William Fred Glenn.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Rainey Hospice House for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 18, 2019
