Jerry H
Brooks - Jerry H. Brooks, 87, of Greenville SC died on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Bemis, TN., the son of the late Lee Otis and Ruby Allen Brooks. Jerry was a retired Veteran of the United States Navy with 30 years of service. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
Jerry was predeceased by his wife of almost 61 years, Helen G. Brooks and a granddaughter Katie Patterson. He is survived by two daughters, Gayle Brooks of Greenville and Sandy Brooks and her husband Tom Tate of Greenville. Also surviving are two grandsons, Will Patterson and Harrison Tate of Greenville, one great grandson, Brady Cox of Anderson and brother Rex Brooks of San Diego, CA.
A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Jerry Long, with full military honors will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 2:00PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville SC 29609.
Memorials in honor of Mr. Brooks can be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 26, 2019