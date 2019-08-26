Services
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-0978
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1901 Wade Hampton Blvd.
Greenville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry H.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry H.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry H. Obituary
Jerry H

Brooks - Jerry H. Brooks, 87, of Greenville SC died on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was born in Bemis, TN., the son of the late Lee Otis and Ruby Allen Brooks. Jerry was a retired Veteran of the United States Navy with 30 years of service. He was a member of Taylors First Baptist Church.

Jerry was predeceased by his wife of almost 61 years, Helen G. Brooks and a granddaughter Katie Patterson. He is survived by two daughters, Gayle Brooks of Greenville and Sandy Brooks and her husband Tom Tate of Greenville. Also surviving are two grandsons, Will Patterson and Harrison Tate of Greenville, one great grandson, Brady Cox of Anderson and brother Rex Brooks of San Diego, CA.

A graveside service, officiated by Rev. Jerry Long, with full military honors will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at 2:00PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville SC 29609.

Memorials in honor of Mr. Brooks can be made to a charity of ones choice.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Download Now