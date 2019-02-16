|
|
Jerry Iler
Travelers Rest - Jerry Luther Iler, 66, of Travelers Rest, passed away Thursday February 14, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville County, he was the son of the late James and Lillian Benson Iler. He was recently retired, enjoyed bowling, gardening, fishing, and his fur babies, Rascal and Sassy.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Claire Manning Iler; daughter: Patti Gibbons(Joe); grandson: Trace Gibbons; sisters: Susan Gaines(Bill),Helen Gravley(Ronnie); nieces: Jennifer Cruell(Ron), Jill Gilbert(Darrel), and nephews: James Gravley, and Bill Gaines, Jr. (Monica).
The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2pm until 3pm at The Howze Mortuary.
Funeral services will be Sunday afternoon at 3pm at The Howze Mortuary Chapel with private burial.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Greenville Humane Society 305 Airport Rd. Greenville, SC 29607 or the .
The family will be at the home of his sister Helen Gravley.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 16, 2019