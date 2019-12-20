Services
Jerry Lamar Kirkland

Laurens - Jerry Lamar Kirkland, age 74, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Becky of their home; his two daughters, Heather Wright (Ryan), Amber Armstrong (Chad); his son, Lt. Col. Mitch Kirkland (Tighe); his five grandchildren, Kyle, Blakeley, Kensley, Amanda, and Jenna who were a constant source of joy and pride; his brother, Charles; and his two sisters, Kathy Pate (Dave) and Myra Brown (Jerry).

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 PM at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Laurens with interment to take place at Westview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 2 to 3 PM.

The family wishes to encourage anyone wanting to honor Jerry's memory to please support the , Salvation Army, or the Blood Connection.

Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
