|
|
Jerry Pruett Deviney
Greenville - Jerry Pruett Deviney, 73 of Cross Hollow, Greenville passed away, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence.
Born April 20, 1946 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Otto Bynum Deviney and Lillian Pauline Pruett Deviney. He was retired from Fluor Construction and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Jerry was a member of Bailey Masonic Lodge # 146 in Taylors, SC and the Hejaz Shriners. He was an avid golfer and was known for having 5 hole in ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Eugene Deviney; a son, Christopher Michael Deviney and a sister, Arlene Deviney.
Survivors include a daughter Tracey Deviney Dodson and husband, Justin of Carrollton, GA; two sons, Scott Deviney and wife, Kristy of Atlanta, GA and Patrick Deviney of Greenville, SC; three brothers, Rev. Bobby Deviney of Morganton, Ralph Deviney of Casar and James Deviney of Lincolnton; 9 grandchildren, Hanson Dodson, Anniston Dodson, Preston Dodson, Conner Deviney, Coleman Deviney, Abbey Deviney, Nora Deviney, Neely Deviney and Grey Deviney; a dear friend and former spouse, Allyson Deviney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Caris Healthcare in Greenville and Abby Corinne for all of the care to Jerry.
Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pisgah Baptist Church.
A Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hejaz Transportation, PO Box 667, Mauldin, SC 29662.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuenralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019