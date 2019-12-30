Services
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Deviney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Pruett Deviney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Pruett Deviney Obituary
Jerry Pruett Deviney

Greenville - Jerry Pruett Deviney, 73 of Cross Hollow, Greenville passed away, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his residence.

Born April 20, 1946 in Cleveland County, he was a son of the late Otto Bynum Deviney and Lillian Pauline Pruett Deviney. He was retired from Fluor Construction and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Jerry was a member of Bailey Masonic Lodge # 146 in Taylors, SC and the Hejaz Shriners. He was an avid golfer and was known for having 5 hole in ones.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Charles Eugene Deviney; a son, Christopher Michael Deviney and a sister, Arlene Deviney.

Survivors include a daughter Tracey Deviney Dodson and husband, Justin of Carrollton, GA; two sons, Scott Deviney and wife, Kristy of Atlanta, GA and Patrick Deviney of Greenville, SC; three brothers, Rev. Bobby Deviney of Morganton, Ralph Deviney of Casar and James Deviney of Lincolnton; 9 grandchildren, Hanson Dodson, Anniston Dodson, Preston Dodson, Conner Deviney, Coleman Deviney, Abbey Deviney, Nora Deviney, Neely Deviney and Grey Deviney; a dear friend and former spouse, Allyson Deviney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Caris Healthcare in Greenville and Abby Corinne for all of the care to Jerry.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pisgah Baptist Church.

A Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Wedgeworth officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hejaz Transportation, PO Box 667, Mauldin, SC 29662.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuenralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -