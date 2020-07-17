Jerry Stephen "Steve" Ellison
Piedmont - Jerry Stephen "Steve" Ellison, 74, beloved husband of Brenda Morgan Ellison, passed away on Monday July 13, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Williamston, SC, he was born of the late Gonzerlee and Maggie Coker Ellison and a beloved son-in-law of Frances (Mimi) and Harold (Doc) Morgan. Steve was the second youngest of eight children. Steve graduated from Palmetto High School and attended Greenville Technical College. He was astute, hardworking and in 1990 started his own business, Handling Services, Inc. of which he was the current CEO. Steve was a loving husband and father who raised his children with a love of business and groomed them to one day run his company. After health challenges prevented Steve from handling the day-to-day operations, he retired to enjoy his life and proudly watched his daughter and son take the lead.
During his leisure time, Steve was a sports enthusiast who regularly watched NASCAR, basketball and football games. He passionately followed the annual PGA tournament at Hilton Head, where he spent time for 25 years. Steve's favorite moments in life were spent traveling to new and fun destinations where he could relax and enjoy time with the people he loved.
Mr. Ellison was a member of Mountain Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Lifetime Deacon. He was a man of great faith who supported and loved his church and also served his community as a Mason.
After his devastating stroke, Mr. Ellison became a big inspiration for many and never gave up. He was well loved and respected by his community and church for his passion for life and strong faith. Despite his limitations he never gave up and was always thinking of others.
In addition to his wife, Steve is survived by his daughter, Stephanie and John Hovanec and son, Matthew and Madeline Ellison, all of Piedmont, and seven adored grandchildren, Cooper, Eli, Zachary, Reece, John Joseph, Emma, and Ashton. Steve leaves three very special nieces who called him Papa, Elizabeth, Jennifer, and Katie. Steve also leaves his siblings, Ray Ellison, Harrison and Miriam Ellison, Jean Boggs, Sue Harbin; five sisters-in-law, Susan and Phil Reid, Robin and Thomas Williams, Carolyn Jenkins, Barbara Ellison, Debbie Ellison. He also leaves many more nieces and nephews and most of all his beloved canine companion, Bentley.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth and Gene Haney; two brothers, Charles Ellison and Michael Ellison; a sister-in-law, Faye Ellison; and three brothers-in-law, John Morgan, David Boggs, and Bill Harbin.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Steve Ellison will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Mountain Springs Baptist Church, 410 Mountain Springs Rd., Piedmont. His family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church gathering area.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Springs Baptist Church. https://msbcp.churchcenter.com/giving/to/steve-ellison-memorial
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.