Jerry Uselton
Simpsonville - Jerry Wayne Uselton, 82, husband of Virginia Maney Smart, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Born in Hazel Green, AL, he was a son of the late James Walter and Lucille Beverly Uselton. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran who retired from Main Industries and attended Waycross Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of the home, he is survived by daughters, Rhonda McCuen (Dicky) of Pelzer, Ginger Dauenhauer of Piedmont, and Becky Bailey of Hampton, VA; son, David Smart (Virginia) of Haughton, LA; sister, Joan Wiggins of Kinston, NC; brother, Jack Uselton (Priscilla) of Murphreesboro, TN; sister-in-law, Liz Arnett of Simpsonville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two nieces; and a nephew.
He was predeceased by daughter, Debbie Mello; and grandson, Joshua Mello.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. at Waycross Baptist Church, with visitation following the service in the social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waycross Baptist Church, 104 Waycross Church Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
Published in The Greenville News on May 8, 2019