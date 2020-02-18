Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
1944 - 2020
Jerry Wilson Obituary
Jerry Wilson

Cross Hill - Jerry Wade Wilson, 76, husband of the late Virginia Hagan Wilson of Cross Hill, died Friday, February 14, 2020.

Born in Knoxville,TN. he was the son of the late Bergen and Helen Wade Wilson.

Mr. Wilson was a member of Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, Cross Hill, S.C. and a life member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, Mauldin, S.C. He was the retired co owner and operator of Specialty Steels. He will be forever remembered for his beaming smile.

He is survived by two sons, Wade Wilson and wife, April, and Mark Wilson and wife, Amy; four grandchildren, Zachary Wilson and wife, Elizabeth, Hagan Wilson, Jesse Wells and wife, Meagan, and William Maddrey; a great-grand son; JJ Wells; two brothers, Charlie Wilson and wife, Becky, and Dean Wilson and wife, Amy.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 11:45 AM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Scott Hannon Foundation, PO Box 3448, Irmo S.C. 29063-4016, Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 739 N. Main Street, Mauldin, S.C. 29662 or Liberty Springs Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Liberty Springs Street, Cross Hill, S.C. 29332.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
