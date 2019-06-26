|
|
Jesse Dean Cannon
Greenville - Jesse Dean Cannon, 26, of Greenville passed away June 22, 2019 at his home.
Survivors include his mother and father of the home Raymond Dean and Lesley Stokes Cannon; He is survived by his beloved K-9 partner Rebman.
Jesse is survived by his brothers and sisters: Marley (Seth) Smith, Josh (Rachel) Cannon, and Nick (Shannon) Haney, one nephew, Kyle Haney, and his nieces, Abby, Katelyn Haney, Maryann, and Evelynn Cannon, his Grandmother, Lexie Cannon, Uncles Rocky (Stephanie) Stokes, Steve Forrester, and Keith Cannon, his Aunt Sandra (Phil) Bowers, Jesse is also survived by his cousins Holli (Billy) Campbell, Anna Stokes, James Bowers, and Tiffany (Wren) Littlefield. He was predeceased by his Grandmother, Wilma Stokes. Jesse had many close brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and his brotherhood of Marines.
Jesse served Honorably in the United States Marine Corps, DET 1 Supply Co. CLB 451 and as an active South Carolina State Trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol where he was assigned to Troop 8 CIU.
A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, 1300 Locust Hill Road, Greer, SC 29651. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2:45pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to South Carolina Law Enforcement Assistance Program, 2501 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Published in The Greenville News on June 26, 2019