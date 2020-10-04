Jessica Peebles Allender
Greer - Jessica Peebles Allender unexpectedly went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by love and support of her family. Jessica was born November 12, 1973 and grew up in Duncan, South Carolina. The last 14 years Jessica had primarily been a "Stay at home Mom" (CEO of the Household). Jessica shared her faith, love, knowledge and support with Todd her husband, as well as her two sons, William (13) and Montgomery (9). During these 14 years Jessica never lost sight of her God given talent, which was teaching. Jessica continued to substitute teach and tutor, teaching kids of all ages in her community and as far away as China, as she became an ambassador for the VIPKids program. In China, Jessica was known by her students as "Teacher Jessica", a title she loved, second to being called "Mom". Prior to staying home Jessica was an elementary school teacher in Spartanburg and Greenville Counties for a number of years.
Jessica received a Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education from Clemson University in 1996. Jessica went on to receive her Master of Education, Counseling and Guidance Services from Clemson University in 2001. Finally, in 2006, Jessica received a Master of Education, Administration from Converse College. Outside of her family, Jessica's biggest loves were education and her beloved Clemson Tigers! Jessica adored teaching her two sons, William and Montgomery the importance of faith and education. She loved watching both her boys compete, particularly in golf and swimming, as well as any other activity they were involved in. Jessica loved her time with Todd, reading, exercising, sitting on the beach and spending time with her Mom, Martha and sister, Amanda. Jessica had a lot of friends, but a special friend she also loved spending time and taking on walks, was her companion and confidant, Bogey.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Todd and her two sons, William and Montgomery of the home. She is also survived by her mother, Martha Peebles of Spartanburg (step-father, John Sexton). In addition, she is survived by her sister, Amanda Wilson (Robert) of Greenville as well as a niece, Addie Patterson Smith (Clint) of Nashville, TN and nephews Merritt Wilson of Greenville and Creighton Wilson of Nashville, TN. Jessica is also survived by her Aunt Betty Farr of Greenville, along with many cousins. Jessica was predeceased by her father, William "Bill" Patterson Peebles.
Services will be held at John Knox Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family is at the home of Jessica's sister, Amanda Wilson, at 21 King George Road, Greenville, SC 29615 where they will receive family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, www.GreenvilleHumane.com
, John Knox Presbyterian Church, 35 Shannon Drive, Greenville, SC 29615, or to The Greenville Cancer Survivors Park, www.CancerSurvivorsPark.org
. www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com