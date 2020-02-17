|
Jessie C. Jackson
Greer - Jessie Kay Cox Jackson, 88, widow of David R. Jackson, passed away February 16, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Haskell Vernon and Georgia Josephine Mathis Cox, she was a retired employee of Steel Heddle and a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Surviving are a two daughters, Priscilla Yvonne Dantzler (William) of Cottageville and Davaa Kay Smith of Fairplay; a brother, Sam; four sisters, Jan, Agnes, Flo and Doris; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Jackson was predeceased by three brothers, Wayne, Leroy and T.M. and two sisters, Eva Sue and Fay Ann.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Paul Manous. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 111 Bible Brook Drive, Greer, SC 29651 or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020