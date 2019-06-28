Services
West Pelzer - Jessie Fletcher Owens Jacks, 97, wife of the late Fred Wilmer Jacks, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.

She was twice married, first to the late George E. Owens.

Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Richard DeKalb and Lillie Howard Fletcher. She was retired from J.P. Stevens, Piedmont Plant and a 57-year member of Rehoboth Baptist Church, where she belonged to the Golden Jewels Sunday School Class.

Survivors include daughters, Carole Darnell of West Pelzer, Joyce Saylers of Pelzer, and Tami Owens of West Pelzer; sister, Bet Reeves of Piedmont; eight grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and eleven great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by brothers, Raleigh D. Fletcher and Woody Fletcher; half-sisters, Lucille Driskoll and Blanche Winslow; and granddaughter, Jan Lewis.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Rehoboth Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:30, with burial in the church cemetery.

The family members are at their respective homes and would like to express special thanks to Dianne and Debra at MSA Hospice for their special care of Mrs. Jacks.

Published in The Greenville News on June 28, 2019
