Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap
Greenville - Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap, 89, widow of Paul Jackson Gilstrap, of Greenville, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Blummer and Annie Stephens Riggins.
Jessie was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a loving wife of 45 years.
Jessie is survived by two sons, Vance Gilstrap of Simpsonville and Jeff Gilstrap (Lisa) of Taylors; a granddaughter, Kaila Brown of Simpsonville; three great grandchildren, Breanna, Bella, and Braiden; and a sister, Ruth Boggs.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A private burial will be held.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 6, 2019