Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Mountain Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Creek Baptist Church Sanctuary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Gilstrap
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap Obituary
Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap

Greenville - Jessie Mae Riggins Gilstrap, 89, widow of Paul Jackson Gilstrap, of Greenville, died Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Born in Six Mile, she was a daughter of the late Blummer and Annie Stephens Riggins.

Jessie was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and a loving wife of 45 years.

Jessie is survived by two sons, Vance Gilstrap of Simpsonville and Jeff Gilstrap (Lisa) of Taylors; a granddaughter, Kaila Brown of Simpsonville; three great grandchildren, Breanna, Bella, and Braiden; and a sister, Ruth Boggs.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Mountain Creek Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Sanctuary. A private burial will be held.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now