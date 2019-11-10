|
Jewel Spearman Sullivan
Piedmont, SC - Mrs. Jewel Spearman Sullivan, 90, wife of the late James Maxwell Sullivan, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late James Earl Spearman and the late Lula Sanders Spearman, Mrs. Sullivan was a retired supervisor from Milliken Mills and a charter member of Wren Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Sullivan Orr (Roy) of Piedmont; a sister, Lula Mae Spearman of Columbia; two grandsons, Shawn and Keith Duckett; four great-grandchildren; and a special great-grandson, Jacob Orr-Massey. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn Duckett; two brothers, Paul and Jim Spearman; two sisters, Joyce McCollough and Earlene Spearman; a granddaughter, Angela Orr Massey; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Wren Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019