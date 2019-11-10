Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewel Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewel Spearman Sullivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jewel Spearman Sullivan Obituary
Jewel Spearman Sullivan

Piedmont, SC - Mrs. Jewel Spearman Sullivan, 90, wife of the late James Maxwell Sullivan, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Born in Anderson County, a daughter of the late James Earl Spearman and the late Lula Sanders Spearman, Mrs. Sullivan was a retired supervisor from Milliken Mills and a charter member of Wren Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Linda Sullivan Orr (Roy) of Piedmont; a sister, Lula Mae Spearman of Columbia; two grandsons, Shawn and Keith Duckett; four great-grandchildren; and a special great-grandson, Jacob Orr-Massey. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sullivan was predeceased by a daughter, Carolyn Duckett; two brothers, Paul and Jim Spearman; two sisters, Joyce McCollough and Earlene Spearman; a granddaughter, Angela Orr Massey; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Wren Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jewel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
Download Now