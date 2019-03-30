Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Jewel Stewart Collins

Jewel Stewart Collins Obituary
Jewel Stewart Collins

Greenville - Jewel Stewart Collins, 96, wife of the late Woodrow Wilson Collins, died at her home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born in Geneva County, AL, she was the daughter of the late Albert A. and Nancy Stewart.

She was a member of Hampton Park Baptist Church.

Mrs. Collins is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Janice and Ernie Holt of Columbia, Nancy and Rick Williamson of Marietta, GA, and Andrea and Brian Hardyman of Greenville; two sons and their wives, Michael and Marty Collins of Greenville, and Ronald and Michelle Collins of Knoxville; daughter-in-law, Jan Collins; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons Woodrow Wilton Collins and Clifford Loren Collins.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 30, 2019
