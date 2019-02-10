Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Greer - James "Jim" Edward Bennett, 60, husband of Martha Littlefield Bennett, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Della Whitmire Moody, and the step-son of the late J. Clifford Moody.

Mr. Bennett was the owner of Bennett Tire & Automotive. He was a member of Greer Lions Club, and a member of Journey Fellowship Church.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a daughter, Chelsea Duncan of Greer; two sisters, Lynn Bennett Dennis of Auburn, WA, and Elizabeth Ashley Bennett Dayley of Caldwell, ID; a brother, Ralph Austin Bennett III of Pacific Washington; and a soon to be born grandson.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Ed and Shirley Whitmire.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, with visitation following.

Memorials may be made to Greer Soup Kitchen, 521 E. Poinsett St., Greer, SC 29651, and/or Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd., Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 10, 2019
