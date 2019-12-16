|
|
Jim C. Fritzsche
Greer - James Carl Fritzsche, 91, passed away on December 15, 2019.
A native of Bedford, OH, he was a retired teacher and Sports Hall of Fame Coach in Parma, OH and a US Army National Guard Veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Catherin "Kate" Cox Fritzsche of the home; one son, James Brian Fritzsche (Gabrielle)of Greer; two daughters, Sue Kasik (Dave) and Marge Pacino (Jim) all of Strongsville, OH; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Fritzsche was predeceased by one daughter, Lyn Fritzsche and one brother, Ralph Fritzsche.
A memorial service will be held be held at a later date.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Forge Athletic Hall of Fame, 9999 Independence Blvd., Parma Heights, OH 44130 or the .
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019