Jim Frederick
Taylors - James "Jim" Abe Frederick, 70, passed away June 16, 2019.
A native of Kankakee, Illinois, he was a son of the late Malcom and Myrtle Johnson Frederick.
Surviving are his wife, Sheila Larimore Frederick of the home; two sons, John Frederick and Joel Frederick both of Greenville; a daughter, Debbie Stevenson of Clarks Hill, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Aaron, Joshua, Caleb, Nathan and Levi.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on June 19, 2019