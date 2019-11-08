Services
Greenville - Jim H. Turnmeyer, 87, died on November 1, 2019 at home after a long battle with COPD. Born on August 31, 1932 in Wisconsin. He was a proud marine serving in the Korean Conflict. Jim married his wife Pat on March 13, 1954 and was blessed with three wonderful loving children. He worked for National Lock Co. (Compx International) for 42 years and after retiring in 1996 enjoyed his free time doing what he enjoyed most. Traveling and spending time with family. He is survived by wife Pat, daughter Peggy (Lucky) son Steve (Sherry) and daughter Lisa (David). He was also blessed with 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and many friends near and far.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Mauldin, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
