1/1
Jim P. Griffith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim P. Griffith

Greenville - Jim Peurifoy Griffith, 83, loving husband of 60 years to Betty Davis Griffith died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

Born in Saluda, SC; he was the son of the late Peurifoy and Sue Griffith. Mr. Griffith proudly served in the US Marine Corp. from 1958 to 1961, and was a life member Judge Advocate for the Owens/Kennemore Det. 1105 in Greenville, SC.

Jim was a graduate of Newberry College and spent his career with Milliken & Co. He was an active member of Aldersgate UMC where he was presented with a "Life Membership Award," for outstanding service.

Jim enjoyed playing golf, especially at his favorite course in Maggie Valley, NC. He was a very generous and entertaining person; with plenty of stories to tell. In addition, he was an active member of Senior Action; playing cards and working out. As a sports enthusiast Jim never missed a televised game. He and his wife Betty enjoyed many years of traveling together.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his sister, Emma Rinehart and children Jim Griffith (Mary Boykin), David Griffith, and Martha Keaton (Tim). Also, Jim is survived and adored by his three grandchildren, Megan Griffith, Mackenzie Keaton, and Davis Keaton.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 10:00am at Aldersgate UMC in Greenville, SC. A graveside service will follow at 3:00pm at Travis Park Cemetery in Saluda, SC. Standard COVID precautions will apply.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aldersgate UMC or Greenville Area Parkinson's Society (GAPS). Many thanks for the love and support from Complete Homecare of America and Regency Hospice.

Heartfelt sympathies and condolences for the family can be shared at www.mackeycenturydrive.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved