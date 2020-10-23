Jim P. Griffith
Greenville - Jim Peurifoy Griffith, 83, loving husband of 60 years to Betty Davis Griffith died Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Born in Saluda, SC; he was the son of the late Peurifoy and Sue Griffith. Mr. Griffith proudly served in the US Marine Corp. from 1958 to 1961, and was a life member Judge Advocate for the Owens/Kennemore Det. 1105 in Greenville, SC.
Jim was a graduate of Newberry College and spent his career with Milliken & Co. He was an active member of Aldersgate UMC where he was presented with a "Life Membership Award," for outstanding service.
Jim enjoyed playing golf, especially at his favorite course in Maggie Valley, NC. He was a very generous and entertaining person; with plenty of stories to tell. In addition, he was an active member of Senior Action; playing cards and working out. As a sports enthusiast Jim never missed a televised game. He and his wife Betty enjoyed many years of traveling together.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his sister, Emma Rinehart and children Jim Griffith (Mary Boykin), David Griffith, and Martha Keaton (Tim). Also, Jim is survived and adored by his three grandchildren, Megan Griffith, Mackenzie Keaton, and Davis Keaton.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 26 at 10:00am at Aldersgate UMC in Greenville, SC. A graveside service will follow at 3:00pm at Travis Park Cemetery in Saluda, SC. Standard COVID precautions will apply.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Aldersgate UMC or Greenville Area Parkinson's Society (GAPS). Many thanks for the love and support from Complete Homecare of America and Regency Hospice.
