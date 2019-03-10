Jim R. Rivard



Easley, SC - James Russel "Jim" Rivard, 62, of Easley, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Born in Saginaw, MI, he was a son of the late John and Georgia Benson Rivard.



Jim was retired from BMW and was employed with the Pickens County School District at West End Elementary School. He loved his family dearly, enjoyed all types of cars and spending time with his beloved dog, Fancy.



Surviving are his wife, Pamela Womack Rivard; a daughter, Casey Rivard Griffith (J.D.) of Easley; step children, Lisa Branham of Camden, SC, Melissa Smith of Liberty and Mark Smith of Irmo; grandchildren, Traeson Turner, Camden Griffith, Adysen Griffith; step grandchildren, Kaleb Courville, Emma and Mason Branham; a brother, John and Brenda Rivard of Greenville, and sisters, Barbara and Bill Bastedo of Simpsonville, SC, and Jackie and Norbert Ahrens of Napoleon, OH.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Debra Lynn Rivard, Carole Sue Schmidtman, and Suzanne Buffington.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial to follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.



The family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday from 2:00 PM until 3:45 PM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.



The family will be at their respective homes.



Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family. Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019