Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Watson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Watson Obituary
Jim Watson

Simpsonville - James "Jim" Alexander Watson, 58, husband of Janice Freeman Watson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Sisler Watson.

Mr. Watson was Area Service Manager for United Rentals.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Judson Watson, and Jacob Watson and his wife, Ashley; daughter, Jordan Watson; granddaughter Paisley Campbell-Watson; and sisters, Rebekah Carter, and Nancy Presnall.

A visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The funeral service will be Monday, January 20th at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now