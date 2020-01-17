|
|
Jim Watson
Simpsonville - James "Jim" Alexander Watson, 58, husband of Janice Freeman Watson, died Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of the late William and Lucy Sisler Watson.
Mr. Watson was Area Service Manager for United Rentals.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Judson Watson, and Jacob Watson and his wife, Ashley; daughter, Jordan Watson; granddaughter Paisley Campbell-Watson; and sisters, Rebekah Carter, and Nancy Presnall.
A visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast. The funeral service will be Monday, January 20th at 11:00 AM in the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020