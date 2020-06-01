Dear Janice,
We are so sorry for your loss. We will remember his kindness and bigger than life personality. He truly loved people and made all feel welcome. We are happy to have known him.
Jim Wofford
Fountain Inn - James A. Wofford, III "Jim" 74, husband of Janice Wofford, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Tryon, GA, Jim was the son of the late James A. Wofford, Jr. and Hilda Fulton Wofford.
He was a retired Chemist from JP Stevens, Ethox Chemical, and a retired Humana Insurance Salesman.
Jim's pride and joy were his two MGB cars and all the British memorabilia he collected through the years. He was an enthusiastic Southern train collector and was very knowledgeable in the different steam trains. Jim loved to carry on conversations with anyone who enjoyed the same hobby, and very often, you would find him riding the steam trains regardless of the distance he had to travel.
Jim was a parishioner of The Anglican Church of St. George the Martyr.
In addition to his wife of 50 years, he is survived by his beloved Jack Russell, Chance; and his sister, Wanda Kendall.
Due to the CDC and State of South Carolina public guidelines for social distancing, there will be no public visitation period for the family to receive friends. For those wishing to view, the body will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Southeast Chapel of Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at The Anglican Church of St. George the Martyr followed by burial in Cannon Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Anglican Church of St. George the Martyr, 427 Batesville Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681.
Jim's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on his obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.