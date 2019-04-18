Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmie Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmie Glenn "Grancie" Baker


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmie Glenn "Grancie" Baker Obituary
Jimmie Glenn Baker "Grancie"

Spartanburg - Jimmie Glenn Baker "Grancie", 81, recently of Spartanburg, SC and a former resident of Pawleys Island, SC, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 17, 1938, and raised in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar Glenn and Margaret Hanvey Glenn. She was married for over 50 years to the late Robert Lawrence Baker.

Mrs. Baker loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed life and her friends, and was a member of Grand Strand Church of Christ in Garden City, SC.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Baker Boles (Amar) of Orangeburg, SC and Miriam Baker Stricklin (Kevin) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Baker Boles (Laura) of Spartanburg, SC, Sarah Margaret Westbury (Reese) of Greer, SC, Hunter Stricklin and Caroline Stricklin, both of Savannah, GA; great-grandson, Bennett Boles; and brother, Larry Glenn (Wanda) of Clemson, SC.

A private service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334; or the March of Dimes Greenville Chapter: online at [email protected]

An online guest registry is available at www.floydmortuary.com.

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now