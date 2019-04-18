|
Jimmie Glenn Baker "Grancie"
Spartanburg - Jimmie Glenn Baker "Grancie", 81, recently of Spartanburg, SC and a former resident of Pawleys Island, SC, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born February 17, 1938, and raised in Abbeville, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Oscar Glenn and Margaret Hanvey Glenn. She was married for over 50 years to the late Robert Lawrence Baker.
Mrs. Baker loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She had a wonderful sense of humor, enjoyed life and her friends, and was a member of Grand Strand Church of Christ in Garden City, SC.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth Baker Boles (Amar) of Orangeburg, SC and Miriam Baker Stricklin (Kevin) of Fort Mill, SC; grandchildren, Baker Boles (Laura) of Spartanburg, SC, Sarah Margaret Westbury (Reese) of Greer, SC, Hunter Stricklin and Caroline Stricklin, both of Savannah, GA; great-grandson, Bennett Boles; and brother, Larry Glenn (Wanda) of Clemson, SC.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Children's Way, Duncan, SC 29334; or the March of Dimes Greenville Chapter: online at [email protected]
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 18, 2019