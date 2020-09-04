Jimmie Lee Cash
Easley - Mrs. Jimmie Lee Cash, 87, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James Homer Burns and Annie Lee Mullinax Burns.
Mrs. Cash graduated from Greenville High School and attended Furman University. She worked at Southern Bell in Greenville, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother that always put God and family first. The Cash home was always a welcome place for family and friends. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed playing the piano and camping with friends and family at Myrtle Beach.
Surviving are a son, James Baxter Cash (Leigh) of Los Alamos, NM; a daughter, Penny Cash Crocker (Kevin) of Easley; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Patterson (Alan) of Easley; grandchildren, Clayton David Crocker and Colin Joseph Crocker; step granddaughters, Dixie Covington and Krista Patterson; and four step great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Cash was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Clayton "Dick" Cash and her brother, Benjamin Burns.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642 or The Alzheimer's Association
, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
The family will be at the home of Penny and Kevin Crocker.
The family would like to thank her many caregivers at The Willows, Magnolias of Easley, Easley Place and Regency Southern Care Hospice during her extended illness.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com
or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.