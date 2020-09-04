1/1
Jimmie Lee Cash
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmie Lee Cash

Easley - Mrs. Jimmie Lee Cash, 87, of Easley, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late James Homer Burns and Annie Lee Mullinax Burns.

Mrs. Cash graduated from Greenville High School and attended Furman University. She worked at Southern Bell in Greenville, before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother that always put God and family first. The Cash home was always a welcome place for family and friends. She was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and the Willing Workers Sunday School Class. She was an avid Bridge player, enjoyed playing the piano and camping with friends and family at Myrtle Beach.

Surviving are a son, James Baxter Cash (Leigh) of Los Alamos, NM; a daughter, Penny Cash Crocker (Kevin) of Easley; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Patterson (Alan) of Easley; grandchildren, Clayton David Crocker and Colin Joseph Crocker; step granddaughters, Dixie Covington and Krista Patterson; and four step great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Cash was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard Clayton "Dick" Cash and her brother, Benjamin Burns.

A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay Street, Easley, SC 29642 or The Alzheimer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family will be at the home of Penny and Kevin Crocker.

The family would like to thank her many caregivers at The Willows, Magnolias of Easley, Easley Place and Regency Southern Care Hospice during her extended illness.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved