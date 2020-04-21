Services
Jimmie N. Johnson Obituary
Jimmie N. Johnson

Travelers Rest - Jimmie Neil Johnson, 80, widower of Inez Pruitt Johnson, passed away April 21, 2020.

A native of Chambers County, Alabama, son of the late Thomas C. and Sarah Leverett Johnson, he was a retired textile manager, a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of Clearview Baptist Church.

Surviving are his children, Ray Payne, Tammy Greene O'Dell, Timmy Johnson and Tommy Johnson; four grandchildren, Jimmie, Billy, Logan and Amber Johnson; and his best friend, Bob Smith of Atlanta, GA.

He was also predeceased by one son, Tony Johnson.

Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2818 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29611.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
