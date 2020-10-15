Jimmie Ray Sentell
Lyman - Jimmie Ray Sentell, 76, passed away October 13, 2020.
A native of Ware Shoals, son of the late Ernest and Maude Bolt Sentell, he was the owner of Peach Bowl Lanes and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his wife, Doris Fuller Sentell of the home; three daughters, Terri Beth Bailey (Scott) of Spartanburg, Tamaney Augustin (David) of Cavour, Wisconsin and Lynne J. Guthrie (Phillip) of Greer; a son, Rick A. Justice (LeAnne) of Greer; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mr. Sentell was predeceased by two daughters, Elizabeth J. Blessitt and Susan Elaine Wooten, three brothers, Richard Sentell, Henry Sentell and Ernest Sentell and two sisters, Betty Jean Sentell and Hazel Sentell.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Living Way Community Church, conducted by Pastor Chad Howard. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
