Services
Graceland Mortuary - Greenville
4814 White Horse Rd. PO Box 14966
Greenville, SC 29610
(864)295-6878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graceland Mortuary - Greenville
4814 White Horse Rd. PO Box 14966
Greenville, SC 29610
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Graceland Mortuary - Greenville
4814 White Horse Rd. PO Box 14966
Greenville, SC 29610
Greenville - Jimmy Lewis Allison, 79 , passed peacefully on June 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Ann Allison. He is survived by five children; Cheryl Keller(Ron) of Greenville, Denise Gantt(George) of Landrum, Lisa Beeson (Drew) of Chesnee, Jim Allison (Lisa) of Marietta, and Todd Allison (Sherry) of Greenville. He is blessed with 8 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:00p.m. Friday July 5, 2019 in the chapel of The Graceland Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 2:00p.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery-WEST.
Published in The Greenville News on July 3, 2019
