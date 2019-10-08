Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hopewell Baptist Church
1919 Highway 11
Landrum, SC
Marietta, SC - Jimmy Carol Masters 71, of Marietta, SC passed away on October 3, 2019. He is survived by a brother Wayne D. Masters of Inman, SC. A son, John Masters (Annette) of Piedmont, SC. 2 daughters, Kristina Boyd (Charles) of Midlothian, VA, and Jennifer Pittman (Craig) of Landrum SC. 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church 1919 Highway 11 Landrum, SC.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 8, 2019
