Jimmy Davis Anderson
Greenville - Jimmy Davis Anderson, 63, loving husband of Teresa Anderson, died Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of Charles and Willette Davis Anderson.
Jimmy was of Baptist faith. He was an avid NASCAR fan and collected Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. He was a Clemson Tiger football fan.
In addition to his wife of 13 years and his parents; he is survived by sons, David Alan and Jason Lee Anderson; bonus children, Chad and Ashley Gibson; and four grandchildren Abby, Kadyn, Liley, and Jay; four brothers, Dale Anderson (Kim), Alan Anderson (Betty), Greg Anderson, and Barry Anderson; and two sisters, Donna Conner (Randy) and Diane Anderson.
Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery West.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
