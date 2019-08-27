|
Jimmy Dawson Johnson
Greenville - Jimmy Dawson Johnson, husband of the late Virginia C. Johnson, passed away on August 25, 2019. Jimmy is survived by his son Jeffrey D. Johnson and wife Susan of Apex, NC; daughter Jill R. Johnson of Spartanburg, SC; granddaughters Lauren Brill (Downey) and Leslie Whiteside (Luke) both of Apex, NC; great granddaughter Samantha DiMartino of Apex, NC; brothers Larry Johnson (Jan), Jerry Johnson (Rachel), Carl Johnson (Ahndrea), Cary Johnson (Ailene), and sister Kathryne Bailey (David).
Jimmy was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Virginia; parents Cary D. Johnson and Jane Johnson, and stepmother Ann Duggan Johnson.
Jimmy shared a love of travel with his wife, exploring the world together. He loved his church, Mountain Creek Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member for 63 years, was a former deacon and sang in the choir. He was a U.S. Navy veteran who served during the Korean War as a deep sea diver, certified welder and pipefitter aboard the U.S.S. Tutuila. He was a volunteer fireman at Piedmont Park Fire Department. He had a career of sales in the welding supply industry and retired from Palmetto Welding Supply Company and later from Machine and Welding Supply Company (Arc3 Gases).
The family will have visitation at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 with a 3:30 PM service to follow at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, Greenville, SC.
The family wants to especially thank the staff of National Health Care Greenville for taking care of both Jimmy and Virginia during their golden years.
Memorials may be made to Mountain Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 255 W. Mountain Creek Church Rd., Greenville, SC 29609.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 27, 2019