Jimmy Fowler
Simpsonville - James Robert "Jimmy" Fowler, 85, husband of Patricia Fowler, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Born in Simpsonville, SC, he was the son of the late Ansel and Viva Vaughn Fowler.
Jimmy attended Greenville First Assembly and worked many years in the transportation industry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Patricia Fowler; three daughters, Donna Norman (Jeff), Karen Whitworth (Larry), Krista Garcia (Jim); two sons, Brian Fowler ((Nicole) and Jeffrey Moore; Eleven grandchildren and Sixteen great grandchildren, as well as his canine companion, Sophie.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, Edwin Fowler.
Although no formal visitation will be held, friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home-Southeast Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome; however, should friends desire, memorials may be made to Greenville First Assembly.
