|
|
Jimmy P. Sloan, Sr.
Greer - Jimmy Parker Sloan, Sr., 79, passed away January 5, 2020.
A native of Laurens, son of the late Horace Wesley and Bertie Parker Sloan, he was a graduate of Greer High School, retired plant engineer for Greenville Finishing Co., and the owner of Jimmy Sloan's Rental Company. He attended Praise Cathedral and was a past master of Taylors Masonic Lodge.
Surviving are his wife, Teresa "Terri" Porterfield Sloan of the home; five children, Pamela S. Sloan (Tim), Timothy Parker Sloan (Cindi), Jimmy Parker Sloan, Jr. (Meredith), Laura E. Sloan and Lesley S. Weathers (David) all of Greer; one sister, Joanne S. Jones of Greer; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Sloan was predeceased by one son, Wesley Parker Sloan and one sister, Linda G. Sloan.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Praise Cathedral, conducted by Pastor Jerry Madden, Pastor Chris Criswell and Pastor Bob McCuen. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Chris Criswell, Tommy Harvey, Barry Davis, Bradley Jones, Ralph Sizemore and Eugene Nichols.
Visitation will be held 12:00-1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020