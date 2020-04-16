Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Robert Willis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Robert Willis Obituary
Jimmy Robert Willis

Greenville - Jimmy Robert Willis, 84, husband of the late C. Jean Lemasters Willis, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.

Born Six Mile, he was the son of the late Lenhardt and Dessie Nations Willis.

Mr. Willis was of the Baptist faith and was a United States Air Force veteran. He received his degree in Criminal Justice from Greenville Tech and had a lifelong career as a police officer for both Greenville City and Greenville County. Jimmy enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and working in his yard.

He is survived by children, Mark Willis (Cristi) of Greenville, Lynn Blackwell (Rick) of Simpsonville; and Doug Willis (Michele) of Moore; sister, Louellen George of Greenville; brother, L. C. Willis of Williamston; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Viola Talley and Violet Powell; and brothers, Leroy Willis, W. R. Willis, and David Willis.

A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County , 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.

Jimmy's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Jimmy's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now