|
|
Jimmy Robert Willis
Greenville - Jimmy Robert Willis, 84, husband of the late C. Jean Lemasters Willis, of Greenville, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.
Born Six Mile, he was the son of the late Lenhardt and Dessie Nations Willis.
Mr. Willis was of the Baptist faith and was a United States Air Force veteran. He received his degree in Criminal Justice from Greenville Tech and had a lifelong career as a police officer for both Greenville City and Greenville County. Jimmy enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and working in his yard.
He is survived by children, Mark Willis (Cristi) of Greenville, Lynn Blackwell (Rick) of Simpsonville; and Doug Willis (Michele) of Moore; sister, Louellen George of Greenville; brother, L. C. Willis of Williamston; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Viola Talley and Violet Powell; and brothers, Leroy Willis, W. R. Willis, and David Willis.
A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County , 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC 29605.
Jimmy's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on Jimmy's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020