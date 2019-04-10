Services
Jo Ann T. Smith


Jo Ann T. Smith Obituary
Jo Ann T. Smith

Warner Robins - Jo Ann Smith, 81, went to be with her Lord and Savior in heaven on the morning of Friday, April 5, 2019.

Jo Ann was born on April 12, 1937, in Greenville, South Carolina, where she grew up and was a graduate of Paris High School. She happily married the love of her life in 1956, Ralph E. Smith, and they together moved to Warner Robins in 1962. Jo Ann enjoyed a 30-year career as a contract negotiator in procurement at Robins Air Force Base. She was also a longtime active member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church, where she taught a second grade Sunday School class.

Jo Ann enjoyed sewing and crafting and was very successful at selling her work at craft fairs. Memories of her loving, caring, selfless disposition and willingness to lend a helping hand will always be cherished in the hearts of everyone she knew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna Motte Therrell, and her brother, William David Therrell.

Jo Ann's memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 63 years, Ralph E. Smith, of Warner Robins, as well as numerous friends from church.

She will be laid to rest in Greenville Memorial Gardens in Greenville, South Carolina at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in memory of Jo Ann Smith to Heart of Georgia DDM, 238 Hatcher Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 10, 2019
