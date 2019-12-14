|
Jo-Anne Cochrane
Greenville - Jo-Anne Christopher Cochrane, age 90, widow of J. Warren Cochrane went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 13th, 2019, at the Foothills Presbyterian Community in Easley, SC.
Born in Greenville County, a daughter of the late Newton B. Christopher and Minnie B. Christopher, Mrs. Cochrane was a graduate of Greenville High School and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia.
She is survived by her two sons: Christopher Douglas Cochrane and his wife Liz of Windham, NH, and Gordon Marshall Cochrane and his wife Paige of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Maggie and Colin Cochrane of Windham, NH, and Alexander Cochrane of Easley, SC; one sister Marilyn Henderson of Greensboro, NC.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Foothills Presbyterian Community as well as Kindred Hospice for their support and care.
A private memorial service will be held for the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019