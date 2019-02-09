Jo Anne Taylor McAlister



Piedmont - Jo Anne Taylor McAlister, 77 years, widow of Charles Leaman McAlister, of 109 Bellemere Place, Piedmont, died at her home Thursday, February 7, 2019.



Born in Greenville on October 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Annie Land Taylor.



Jo Anne was a faithful member of Reedy Fork Baptist Church, the Oasis Sunday School Class, the church choir, and the Piedmont Lions Club. She retired from Michelin North America with over 30 years of service.



She is survived by a daughter, Angie Barnett (Tony) of Iva; two grandchildren, Lauren Rice (Sterling) and Anthony Barnett (Amanda); five great grandchildren, Chance and Cady Rice and Caden, Chloe, and Charlee Barnett; and dear friends of her church family.



In addition to her parents and loving husband, Jo Anne was preceded in death by a son, Steve McAlister.



Visitation will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. at Reedy Fork Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Entombment will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will be at their respective homes.



Memorials may be made to Reedy Fork Baptist Church, 459 Reedy Fork Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.